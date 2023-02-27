Recently the VCE Southside Master Gardener Association presented Achievement Awards. Pictured are President Lee Baldwin presenting a 250 and a 500 Volunteer Hour Award to Dorothy Day; President Lee Baldwin presenting a 250 Volunteer Hour Award to Dale Sellers; President Lee Baldwin presents Master Gardener status to Carl Steinhart.
