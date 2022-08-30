Local dance studio to host children’s art festival

Dance It Out has already made its mark in the short amount of time that it has been a part of the local community. You can easily catch one of their performances at pretty much any local festival or parade around. Owned by Michelle Harris and Alicia Washburn, the studio offers a wide variety of dancing classes including ballet, hip-hop, tap, and lyrical.
For the second year Dance It Out will proudly host their Annual Children’s Art Festival on Saturday, September 17 at the Centennial Park Pavilion in South Hill.
The event is held to allow children to experience different forms of art in one location. Participation is absolutely free and lunch will be provided.
“Our goal is to give every an opportunity to experience the arts. We wanted for every child in the community to able to experience the joy that the arts can bring into everyone's life. The Children's Art Festival gives everyone easy access for at least one day,” said Washburn.
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with sessions lasting around 20 minutes each. The sessions offered will be 11 a.m. – Ballet, 11:20 a.m. – Tap, 11:40 a.m. – Jazz, 12 p.m. – Irish, 12:20 p.m. – Lunch, 12:40 p.m. – Painting, 1 p.m. – Lyrical, 1:20 p.m. - Hip Hop, 1:40 p.m. – Acting, and 2 p.m. – Singing.
“This year will be offering only one session at time. This way a child doesn't have to choose between two art forms.”
Registration is required for each child and can be completed online by visiting
www.danceitoutva.com. Sponsorship and vendor applications can also be found on the website.
“Dance It Out Studios is fully committed to providing a quality education for students of all ages in an environment that helps nurture each student’s individual ability, self confidence, and creativity. We strongly believe that the arts and movement enrich the lives of our students, their families and our community. Not only do we strive to help students to become the best athletes and artists they can be, but also the best citizens they can be. At Dance It Out, we are not just a studio – We are a FAMILY!”