Bluestone High School’s Class of 1967 celebrated its 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the VFW Hall in Clarksville, Virginia. The classmates gathered at 5:30 PM to become reacquainted and remanence their years in high school. Butch Davis did an extraordinary job of planning and supervising the delicious meal catered from Wilson’s BBQ in South Hill and Andy Young provided the beverages for the meal. Honorary Class Member, Eddie Bratton, welcomed everyone to the reunion and offered the blessing for the dinner.
During the program Dottie Dean Bratton, class Vice-President, recognized the Reunion Committee for their tireless efforts in making the reunion possible. Committee members consisted of Bill and Dyan Pittard Willis, Butch Davis, Andy Young, Kenny Orr, Anne Yeates Jones, Sally Gill Morgan, Beverly Colgate Franklin, Dougie Wilkinson, Gene and Virginia Lee Herndon Greene, Harriet Robinson and Honorary Class Members, Don Jennings, Cathy Orr and Eddie Bratton.
Billy Willis gave the Treasurer’s report to the class. Dottie Bratton informed her classmates that she had prepared a class directory of all known classmates with current contact information. All classmates are welcomed to receive a copy for their personal use and also encouraged to report updated changes as they occur. Messages from classmates who were unable to attend the reunion were read from Jack Neal, Kathy Hite Hollar and Robert Woltz. It was also decided during this time how the class wished to celebrate its 58th anniversary on Saturday, September 20, 2025 with Weldon and Brenda Ramsey overseeing the details.
Harriet Robinson and Honorary Class Member, Don Jennings, prepared name tags for all members and classmates signed the Registration Book donated by Beverly Colgate Franklin. Kenny Orr prepared and displayed our class mascot, “Baron,” and Anne Yates Jones contributed her “Welcome BHS Class of 1967” banner. Andy Young and Dottie Bratton showcased a table of memorabilia including the yearbooks from 1962 to 1967, the school’s newspaper, the “Monitor,” the 1967 graduation program, Baron composition notebooks and the Cap and Gown photo of the class.
Dottie Bratton prepared an “In Memorial” display remembering the twelve deceased members of the class which included Grey Clark, Steve Hatcher, Thomas Newby, Jerry Wilbourne, Robert Jolly, Timmy Thomas, Norman (Tinker) Ashworth, Barry Arrington, Teresa Thames Wilkinson, Betsy Rice Loftis, Jackie Jones Kizer and Wyc Cole.
Those in attendance were Eddie and Beverly Bailey, Beverly Colgate Franklin, Roger and Linda Hart, Bill and Dyan Pittard Willis, Eddie and Dottie Dean Bratton, Charles and Donna Morningstar, Gene and Virginia Lee Herndon Greene, Sally Gill Morgan, Charles and Linda Hazelwood, Bill Sizemore, Eddie and Marlise Blanks Crowe, Kenny and Cathy Orr, Butch and Wilma Davis, Paul and Nancy Elliott, Brad Sizemore, Nancy Collis Hyatt, Andy Young, Larry McPeters, Harriet Robinson and Don Jennings, Thomas and Sandra Edgerton Champion, Ronnie and Carol Thompson Black, Martha Coleman Gotschalk, Weldon and Brenda Ramsey, Dallas and Mary Bunn Elliott, Billy Cottrell, Phyllis Blankenship Hawks, Presley and Deborah Tuck, Jack and Anne Yeates Jones, Dougie Wilkinson, Michael Wagstaff and Ann Burnette.