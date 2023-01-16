Gardening on a Dime Coming to Museum

The VCE Southside Master Gardener Association will host a public gardening program featuring, Master Gardener Linda Logan, on January 20 at 11 a.m. at the South Boston Halifax County Museum. This program is free and open to the public.
Do you know the difference between organic, heirloom and hybrid plants? Do you want to learn how to pick the best varieties of seeds for your needs? Do you want to know how to grow the most food in a limited space? Learn about companion planting and ways to repel bad bugs and attract good bugs to your garden. Find out all this and more in this fun and informative class.
There will be two additional programs in March – The Best of the Best Vegetable Varieties on March 17 and Building Your Soil Without Chemicals on March 31. More information will be posted on these programs at a later date.
Gardening on a Dime is open to the public free of charge. Reservations are requested. Reservations can be made by calling 434-476-2147, option 0 or emailing ask@ssmga.org. Light refreshments will be served. The museum is located at 1540 Wilborn Avenue. Plan on attending and hearing this fascinating program.