Mecklenburg County Public Schools began the tradition of celebrating outstanding staff members from each school in the district at the beginning of this school year. Each month, the Mecklenburg County Public Schools Facebook page posts announcements throughout the month of outstanding staff members with short excerpts explaining why they were chosen.
MCPS has not announced all of the December winners yet, but we are excited to celebrate the November picks for Super Staff!
Congratulations to the following members of the MCPS staff:
Chase City Elementary- Nikki Medina
Nikki Medina is a Pre-K teacher at Chase City Elementary School. Mrs. Medina is best known for the research she puts forth to guarantee and involved school day for her students. She implements instructional resources and activities into her every day teaching style. Mrs. Medina’s students are always actively engaged in their work.
MCPS shared that, “Mrs. Medina works collegially to develop lessons and activities that are engaging and takes students beyond what is written in any textbook. Her creativity and enthusiasm shines through. When pre-k was unable to go on their annual field trip to the pumpkin patch, Mrs.Medina created a pumpkin patch for her students completed with games and activities. Mrs. Medina is a shining example of a hardworking and dedicated educator. We are proud to recognize her as the November’s Super Staff.”
Clarksville Elementary- Crystal Walker
Crystal Walker is the Bookkeeper at Clarksville Elementary; as such, she wears many hats. It is not uncommon to find Crystal answering phones, doorbells, and staff members all at once in her line of work. Additionally, students can always look to Mrs. Walker for a positive attitude and a smile!
Crystal has been instrumental in the switch to virtual learning. As MCPS put it, “While handling her bookkeeping responsibilities and finding substitutes, she is also dealing with technology questions or parents picking up packets or checking in attendance. She handles these added duties and never misses a beat!” Mrs. Walker’s day-to-day requires her to deal with not just students and fellow staff members, but also with parents, community members, salespeople, and many others. She is truly a star who is willing to go above and beyond to listen to others’ questions and concerns and help solve their problem.
LaCrosse Elementary- Tammy Townsend
Tammy Townsend was chosen as LaCrosse Elementary’s Super Staff member for the month of November. Mrs. Townsend is the school’s Reading Specialist. Her job duties include working with small reading groups, assessing students’ abilities in reading, meeting with fellow teachers, mentoring any new reading teachers, as well as supporting the PALs program and working with Title 1 teachers and PALs paraprofessionals in PreK-2.
Mrs. Townsend truly has the work cut out for her, but always manages to highlight students’ and other staff members’ days with a smile. Tammy focuses intently on what she can do to help her students achieve success. Mrs. Townsend has also led Professional Development as well as participating in numerous school committees to lead the whole school to success!
South Hill Elementary- Shelby Gill
While Shelby Gill spends most of her teaching days working with students as a Reading Specialist, lately she has been supporting instruction with teachers as well as providing online support for virtual students that are struggling learning how to read.
At the beginning of the school year, Mrs. Gill—along with a team of support staff—coordinated and began testing remote students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade. Mrs. Gill is, “an asset to our school and we are blessed to have her on our staff.”
Bluestone Middle- Jo Tyler
Bluestone Middle School’s school librarian, Jo Tyler, is known for being upbeat and positive. Mrs. Tyler collaborates with her fellow language arts teachers to assist with their lesson planning, book check-out, conducting novel studies, and locating necessary resources. Mrs. Tyler also teaches remediation classes at the middle school.
Recently, she has been working hard to reorganize the school’s book room. She also created Bluestone’s ‘Little Free Library’ that is available for students to access and encourages them to stay involved with reading. “Mrs. Tyler’s passion and dedication make her a super staff!”
Bluestone High School- Maria Perry
Mrs. Perry is a deeply passionate Special Education teacher who works hard and listens intently to tend to and meet all of her students’ academic and social needs. MCPS shared that, “Within the classroom, she is willing to serve all students in order for them to be successful and ready for the real world. Mrs. Perry focuses on collaboration and developing relationships with all individuals in the school setting. Her empathy for others solidifies her patience, caring, and kind personality.” Bluestone High School is truly lucky to have such a dedicated teacher on board!
Park View Middle- Yvette Morris
Park View Middle’s Yvette Morris is a super math teacher! Ms. Morris teaches both Math 7 and Math 7/8. She is also the co-lead of the seventh grade team at PVM. As co-lead, Mrs. Morris works hard ensuring that her team members work together and hold each other to consistent expectations. Additionally, she has led Professional Development for her colleagues to help them utilize Clear Touch Boards and Active Panels in the remote learning environment. As MCPS states, “Ms. Morris has also sought out ways to make her own instruction more engaging for students which has led to increased student participation. Ms. Morris’ love for our students and commitment to their education shows each day in her work.”
Park View High- Camecia Thomas
Camecia Thomas is a 12th grade English teacher at Park View High School. Mrs. Thomas truly embodies the spirit of a Park View Dragon, exemplified by her can-do attitude and contagious smile! In the face of all the changes of 2020, Mrs. Thomas has managed to inspire everyone by bringing fun to PVHS with ideas for spirit week, costume contests, and the PVHS gratitude chain.
She is a member of the Innovation Team at the high school, and a co-teacher of one of Park View’s first blended courses: Virtual Storytellers. In addition to all this, Camecia has led the Homecoming tailgate in the past, and encouraged PVHS alumni to participate in all of the fun. Mrs. Thomas is a star at connecting with her students, and is an asset to the Park View High School team!