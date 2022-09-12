South Hill Aglow’s Anti-Trafficking Summit

The South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse's Vision was passionately displayed at the Anti-Human Trafficking Summit held on Monday, August 29th at the R.T. Arnold Library. Our community banned together to hear the Honorable Tanya Gould share her experience as well as her expertise in Human Trafficking. The lighthouse neared capacity with over 70 people in attendance to learn about the misconceptions of trafficking as well as the subtleties of family and community dynamics that can promote or protect against vulnerabilities for trafficking. Law enforcement was represented along with Social Services, Mecklenburg County Services, educators, and ministry leaders. Concerned citizens from as far as Clarksville to Victoria came with a unified purpose: to shed Light on this dark stain on the lives of men and women. It is hoped that this summit was a step in the direction of collaboration and continued conversations to expose this issue and provide necessary measures of assistance.
The summit was streamed live on Facebook and is also available for viewing on the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse YouTube channel. The officers and friends of the South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse would like to extend a special "Thank you," to all who attended and watched online. Please share the recordings so even more people will be informed and victims can be helped.