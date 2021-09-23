Occoneechee State Park roster of events through October

Historic Plantation Trail Hike
Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 4:00 –5:00 p.m.
On this guided hike guests will learn about the fascinating history of Occoneechee Plantation and discover some of the plants and animals that call the plantation home. Participants should bring water, weather-appropriate clothing and wear close-toed shoes. There is no fee for this program, but the standard $7 parking fee applies.
Nature Journaling Club with Victoria Sondecker
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 10:00—Noon.
Location: Occoneechee State Park
Occoneechee Journaling Club. Join a diverse community of artists and naturalists, of all levels, who meet together on the first Wednesday of each month to connect to nature through art. Meet at the Park Office with park staff and local naturalists. Bring your journaling supplies, or basics will be supplied. Group is open to anyone with a passion for exploring nature with a journal. There is no fee for this program; however, the $7 parking fee applies. Contact Victoria at sondeckervl@gmail.com for more information.
What’s in a Ranger’s Truck?
Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 5:00—6:00 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park
Have you ever wondered what equipment Rangers carry to do their jobs? Now is your chance to get a first-hand look at some of the tools and equipment Rangers carry every day to keep the park safe and operating smoothly. Guests will have the chance to ask questions and get to know the Rangers who patrol Occoneechee State Park every day. This program will appeal to children as well adults and teenagers who may be interested in Ranger career opportunities. All are welcome. Location will be the Park Office/Visitor Center.
Trees on the Tutelo Trail
Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:00—10:00.
Location: Occoneechee State Park
On this guided hike guests will learn about trees and how they support people as well as the diverse wildlife at the park. We will discuss the basics of tree identification and how trees and forestry have played a role at Occoneechee and more broadly in the Commonwealth. Participants should bring water, weather-appropriate clothing and wear close-toed shoes. Meet at the Splash Park parking lot. There is no fee for this program; however, the $7 parking fee applies.
“Be Nice to Spiders”
Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 3:00—4:00.
Location: Occoneechee State Park
This program for young children begins with a reading of Margaret Bloy Graham's classic story, "Be Nice to Spiders." After the story, children will make their own spider web craft while learning more about the lives and webs of spiders found in the park. Program will be held outdoors at the picnic tables behind the park office/visitor center. Visitors may want to enjoy a walk in the park afterward and come back for a Halloween campfire at 7:00 p.m.
Campfire Fun
Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 7:00 pm until —.
Location: Occoneechee State Park
Join Park Rangers for a rip-roaring campfire on Halloween Eve. Circle around for family-friendly spooky stories and funny stories. Maybe you’d like to share your own story or maybe a campfire song or skit. Park at the boat ramp across the street from the park office/visitor center. This event is free, but the $7/car parking fee applies.