Martinez Family Throws a Dart & Ends up On Stage

Have you ever met someone who threw a dart at a US map to decide where to move? And do you know anyone who did that and moved to southside Virginia? Danville is where the dart landed about 18 months ago for the talented Martinez family who left Miami for a new adventure with a slower pace! Finding housing in Danville proved difficult, so the family of three, Alejandra, Francisco and their young son Frankie, soon landed in Cluster Springs and are all three now sharing their talents with the Clarksville Community Players for the upcoming production of the musical South Pacific. The storyline takes place on an island in the Pacific in 1943 during World War II. The Clarksville Community Players (CCP) are marking their fiftieth anniversary of bringing theater to the region by presenting the first musical they produced.
Making her debut with CCP, Alejandra Martinez takes on a major role in the production. Alejandra has been performing on stage since middle school and will take the stage as Bloody Mary, a Tonkinese woman who makes a living selling souvenirs to the GI’s on an island during WWII. It’s a role Alejandra says has long been a dream to play on stage. The daughter of a musician who spent much of her childhood in Nicaragua, Alejandra sings, plays multiple instruments (piano, trombone, baritone tuba, violin), and loves taking the stage to become someone else – whether it’s Zazu the African hornbill from The Lion King (her first role), Rizzo, the tough and sassy teen, from Grease or the strong and clever entrepreneur Bloody Mary in South Pacific. Alejandra, who also goes by Alex, explains what makes her enjoy acting: “Feeding off of everybody else’s role is what excites me. Also, one of the greatest things you feel as an actor is when your audience is loving what everybody is doing onstage, you sense that vibe around you and thrive off what the audience is feeling.” Her enthusiasm for acting has rubbed off on her young son, Frankie.
Frankie is nine years old and his parents Alejandra and Francisco Martinez who both work from home homeschool him; he accompanied his mom to auditions for the play. Frankie decided soccer, baseball, karate, and running his own small business (making hot sauces geared for youngsters who aren’t used to super spicy sauces) weren’t challenging enough and tried out for the part of a young Polynesian boy, Jerome, who speaks French in the play. He landed the role, and explained that he “always likes learning and doing new things.” His business is called Frankie’s Spicy Farm and produces five flavored sauces “made by a kid for kids.” He plans to sell at Farmer’s Markets and local grocers when all of the Dept. of Agriculture regulations are met.
When Frankie’s father Francisco learned the cast needed another man for a small part, he decided to make this a family affair and joined the cast as a radio operator. He has both a Bachelor’s degree in Theology and Religion and an Architectural degree, so while he might best be typecast as a set designer, he looks forward to being on stage with his family.
South Pacific opens Thursday, April 20 at 7:30pm at the Fine Arts Center, 914 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA and runs Friday & Saturday nights (4/21-4/22) with a Sunday matinee at 3:00pm on April 23. Tickets may be purchased in person or online for $15 at: https://www.clarksvilleplayers.org/tickets
CCP gratefully acknowledges partial funding by the VA Commission for the Arts.
South Pacific is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com. Music by Richard Rodgers. Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein. Book by Oscar Hammerstein & Joshua Logan. Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener.