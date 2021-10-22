A former Virginia state trooper and his wife were found dead after murder-suicide on Christmas Eve; Mother of two found murdered in hotel room. These may sound like horrors that happen in big cities or even towns far away from here. Unfortunately, these are stories from our local news. Domestic violence is a pandemic in this country, and in our community. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. We implore you to take a stand and as a community let our collective voice say…ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Each time a story makes the news we look in horror and wonder how that could have happened. Let’s not wait for another mother, daughter, father, or son to lose their lives to senseless violence.
Domestic Violence is everyone’s business.
There are many myths about Domestic Violence. The ultimate truth is, Domestic Violence does not have a certain type that it targets. Domestic Violence victims are not just one race, a specific gender, within a certain tax bracket or a specific neighborhood. In fact, in Virginia alone according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 33.6% of women and 28.6% of men experience physical violence, rape and/or stalking at the hands of an intimate partner. In 2012, 117 Virginia residents were killed in domestic violence-related homicides. This makes up 34% of homicides in 2012. With those chilling statistics on your mind, what exactly is Domestic Violence?
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines Domestic Violence as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse.” What should one take away from this definition? Take away that Domestic Violence is not just bruises, black eyes, and broken bones. Domestic Violence is controlling one’s monetary funds, constant belittling and/or name calling and using intimidation to scare the person, just to give a few examples. Domestic Violence leaves more than physical scars for many, it leaves permanent emotional scars that don’t disappear with fade cream and time.
According to the United States Department of Justice, “The term “domestic violence” includes felony or misdemeanor crimes of violence committed by a current or former spouse or intimate partner of the victim, by a person with whom the victim shares a child in common, by a person who is cohabitating with or has cohabitated with the victim as a spouse or intimate partner, by a person similarly situated to a spouse of the victim under the domestic or family violence laws of the jurisdiction receiving grant monies, or by any other person against an adult or youth victim who is protected from that person’s acts under the domestic or family violence laws of the jurisdiction.” According to this definition, Domestic Violence is not simple spousal violence, which is important. This definition includes live in significant others, stepparents, same sex partners, etc. The expansion of relations covered in the legal definition opened the ability for prosecution under the section code of Assault & Batter on a Family or Household Member, Virginia Section Code 18.2-57.2 rather than Simple Assault, Virginia Section Code 18.2-57, harshening the punishment for repeat offenders.
While there is no punishment that could take away the pain of being imprisoned in your own relationship or losing your life, the small changes in legislature offer some guidance in the right direction.
Please join us for a virtual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 7:30. The Zoom link: 880 3938 6891-Passcode: 125949-Dial in 929-205-6099
For more information about Domestic Violence, please contact Tri-County Community Action Agency at 434-572-1136.