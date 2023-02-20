DO YOU WANT TO HAVE A GREAT TIME, PLAY TRIVIA, WIN PRIZES, ENJOY DELICIOUS REFRESHMENTS, AND RAISE MONEY FOR A SUPER CAUSE?
If you answered YES! Then you are correct!
The Mecklenburg County Business Education is super excited to announce that we will be hosting our Second Annual M.C.B.E.P. Trivia Game Night on Wednesday, March 15th starting at 5:30 p.m. at South Hill Elementary School. Feel free to wear a team costume for even more fun and you are welcome to bring your own cheerleaders. We will be awarding a big trophy for the winning team and an additional trophy for the team with the best costume. You will be conferring with your team of UP TO 4 people before you present the answer to the judges. There will be an Easy Round of Trivia Questions then an Intermediate Round of Trivia Questions followed by the Final/Sudden Death Round (AKA “Trivia Face-Off”). We are looking for businesses, organizations, churches, or individuals to compete. Registration is $50 per team and you may have up to 4 people per team.
We have decided to let you help us with the trivia, too! We are encouraging every team to send us a trivia question and the answer for us to use during the game. The difficulty of the question will determine if it will be used during Round 1 or Round 2. In addition, there will be raffle tickets sold for only a $1 for participants and for spectators for some VERY NICE items. So please bring your cash to win those items. Also, refreshments will be provided for teams and for spectators. WOW!
And, of course, as you know it is for such a good cause...to raise money for our college scholarships that we hand out annually to well deserving seniors. Remember that this is our ONLY fundraiser for these scholarships so please help some high school seniors go to a 2-year or 4-year school while having a good time! So, we really appreciate your support!
I have attached a flyer which describes the event, a registration form, and the rules which give more detail of what to expect during the game. We are asking everyone to PLEASE GIVE IT A TRY!!! Come help us support the event and to give students scholarships to further their education that they may not be able to afford. We encourage everyone to join in on the fun even if you come to watch, laugh, and enjoy the refreshments!
If you would rather not enter a team to play, then you also have to option to sponsor another team such as a team of students or teachers. Either way, your business will be represented for a great cause!
To register or to find out more information call the M.C.B.E.P. Director, Phyllis Bullock Eppes, 434-480-1744 or e-mail director@mcbep.org. Also, you may complete the attached registration form and send to P.O. Box 225/Boydton, VA 23917. MCBEP is a 501c3 non-profit organization so all contributions are tax-deductible.