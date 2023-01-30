New moms get books at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital thanks to local organizations

Alpha Pi and Dance it Out donate books to the Garland Birthing Center.
The sound of a parent’s voice can bring comfort to a newborn, and reading is one way to help strengthen their bond. Studies show infants who have books read to them will have more opportunity to develop basic language skills later in life, such as listening, speaking and writing.
A group of teachers from Mecklenburg County are on a mission to promote literacy by supporting families with newborns. The Alpha Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, with the assistance of the Dance it Out studio in La Crosse, recently made another donation of books to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Garland Birthing Center.
“Our goal when we began this outreach was to cultivate a lifelong love of reading in children,” Alpha Pi President Diane Greene said. “We hope that by offering a first book to newborns, parents would be inclined to start their kids off right by reading and sharing time with them through literature. Books can be expensive and hopefully our books can be a start to a child's home library and love of literacy.”
Alpha Pi sponsors an annual Books for Babies 5K in March and use the proceeds to purchase new books.
Greene’s daughter, Meredith, has also helped the literacy initiative over the past few years by sponsoring book collections at Dance It Out, a local dance studio that not only teaches students dance, but also how to be good citizens. With the recent donation of two boxes of books, both groups have made it possible for all new parents at VCU Health CMH’s Garland Birthing Center to take home a book for their newborn.
“The families love having this keepsake. Some nurses write personalized birthday notes for the babies,” Sarah Carlton, clinical coordinator for the Garland Birthing Center, said. “The book donations and the wonderful support from Alpha Pi make a lasting impact on our patients and their families.”
If you are interested in donating to the Garland Birthing Center or another department at VCU Health CMH, visit the CMH Foundation website or call (434)-447-0857 to learn more.