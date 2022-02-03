Show some local love for Chase City!

The Chase City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special campaign through the whole month of February! Give a positive shout out on Facebook about a Chase City business, add a picture if you like, make sure to tag the @ChaseCityChamberofCommerce, and your name will be entered to win one of four weekly prize packs valued at over $30 each! Winners can pick up their prize pack at the Chamber location.
