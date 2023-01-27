JMU announces fall 2022 President’s & Dean’s List

HARRISONBURG—James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the president's list for the fall 2022 semester.

  • Shana Love of South Hill, who is majoring in Dietetics - BS.
  • Ella Patton of South Hill, who is majoring in Secondary Education - BS.

They are also pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.

  • Macie Nash of South Hill, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS.
  • Joshua Lipscomb of South Hill, who is majoring in Finance - BBA.
  • Christian Williams of South Hill, who is majoring in General Psychology - BS.
  • Gabrielle Boswell of Buffalo Junction, who is majoring in History - BA.
  • Jared Cruz of South Hill, who is majoring in Physics - BS.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley.

JMU is one of the nation's leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research. With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics.

JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.