JMU announces fall 2022 President’s & Dean’s List

HARRISONBURG—James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the president's list for the fall 2022 semester.
- Shana Love of South Hill, who is majoring in Dietetics - BS.
- Ella Patton of South Hill, who is majoring in Secondary Education - BS.
They are also pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
- Macie Nash of South Hill, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS.
- Joshua Lipscomb of South Hill, who is majoring in Finance - BBA.
- Christian Williams of South Hill, who is majoring in General Psychology - BS.
- Gabrielle Boswell of Buffalo Junction, who is majoring in History - BA.
- Jared Cruz of South Hill, who is majoring in Physics - BS.
