"'CHRISTMAS WITH ‘THE KING’ – A Tribute to Elvis with Michael Carter” Returns to The Colonial Center on Sunday, November 20, at 2:30 p.m.

South Hill, VA - Due to overwhelmingly popular demand, on Sunday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m. the Colonial Center will once again present, “Christmas with ‘The King’: A Michael Carter Elvis Tribute.”
Michael’s first onstage appearance at the Colonial Center came in January 2011 at the Gala Grand Opening of the newly refurbished theatre complex. In this initial appearance, he was dressed as his lovable and highly-recognizable character: Security Sam. He performed a short, surprise skit with Mayor Earl Horne during the festivities. A few conversations and a bit of arm-twisting later, he was convinced to audition for the very first C.A.T.S. production: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.
Michael has been a part of our theatre family since the beginning and we are so excited to once again showcase his talents in his very own show! Michael has performed as Elvis at The Colonial Center in six previous solo shows and has become well-known both locally and regionally for his stellar Elvis tributes.
CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING has been one of The Colonial Center’s most popular productions of all time. Audience members return for every single Michael Carter Elvis Tribute and they never leave disappointed! And let’s not forget that Calvary’s Hill Gospel group will join Michael for this spectacular Christmas show... their background harmonies and Jim Simpson’s extremely low bass voice add depth and power to all of your favorite Christmas tunes. You never know who else might pop up as a special guest performer as well.
Tickets for “Christmas with the King” are $25 each with discounted rates available to groups of ten people or more. Call the Colonial Center’s Box Office at 434-262-4170, log on to www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the theatre at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill to reserve your seats and experience the perfect way to kick off your holiday season! Don’t wait too long; tickets are selling quickly!