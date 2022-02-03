CLARKSVILLE, VA—Patricia Charles, the Clarksville Chamber’s President-Elect, has taken on a new venture in the Lakeside Town. Many know Pat and husband Brad as the owners of The Delicate Flower Bed & Breakfast which hosted the Wine Festival this past April, but they may not know about Pat’s bakery Sugar It Up.
Charles had her start decorating cakes in the late 1990s with a storefront in Connecticut. She stepped away from baking for a few years before opening back up as Sugar It Up in 2013. She then operated the home bakery for five years before the pair moved together to Clarksville in 2018, but it wasn’t until mid-2019 when Charles entertained the idea of opening the bakery back up.
“Because I missed baking, I started making goodies for people around me here in Clarksville,” Charles states. She continues, “Word got out about my cakes and I decided to start up Sugar It Up as a home baker. In 2020, Nichol Cooper from Cooper’s Landing reached out to see if I’d be interested in making their wedding cakes, which I’ve been doing for the last two years.” Cooper’s Landing and Sugar It Up have been doing business together since. Just recently, both businesses provided food for December 2021’s Chamber Christmas Social.
Charles contributes her start in the industry in part to QVC’s channel. One day while watching the channel, Patricia witnessed a cake decorating set demo. Seeking a creative outlet, Charles hopped on the opportunity and bought the exact set.
A year down the road she began baking for family and friends quickly building up her experience. Once she began doing bridal shows, her business grew quickly.
This past Friday, Sugar It Up held the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new brick-and-mortar location. The new bakery is located right behind The Delicate Flower at 203 7th Street.
With the ongoing COVID pandemic, opening a new location has been a bumpier ride than normal. However, Charles shared that The Delicate Flower B&B suffered more than the bakery. The lapse in business for the B&B was likely affected by travel restrictions, however cakes and other food items remained necessary even if for smaller get-togethers.
On the delayed opening Charles shared, “what did delay opening the bakery was the lack of contractors to help with the conversion. My husband and I along with family members ended up having to do a lot of the work ourselves so we could get opened. I am thankful for their help!”
Sugar It Up currently has twelve seats available inside, “3 tables with 4 chairs available for customers to actually come in and sit down, have a cup of coffee and a pastry…we also have tea and hot cocoa for these cold mornings!”
Right now, Charles is working on smoothing out the kinks for the new business operation. She states that she was unprepared for the amount of interest the Clarksville community displayed, which is a good problem to have in hindsight.
Charles says most importantly, she wants to make sure that the community understands Sugar It Up is a two-person family operation—Charles herself handles cakes and desserts, and her sister Beth Briggs handles bread—and with that issues with supply can sometimes follow. “We aren’t an automated shop and bake about 90% of the product ourselves. We do have a few filler items that help keep the shelves filled.”
Customers can contact Sugar It Up by calling at (434) 738-3711 or by stopping by in person at 203 7th Street. Winter hours are Wednesday through Saturday 8a.m. to 2p.m. Hours will be revisited in Spring. To keep on top of any updates, follow them at Sugar It Up on Facebook.