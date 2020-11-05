Time for Operation Christmas Child!

It's that time again to start collecting gift items to assemble in the Operation Christmas Child (OCC) Shoeboxes! Individuals, families, churches, and groups fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items, and fun toys (such as dolls or soccer balls). The mission of OCC is "to provide God's love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ." Anyone can participate with this ministry to bring hope and joy to children who live in hopeless situations in over 100 countries. With the raging worldwide pandemic, this is more important than ever.
How can you participate? Shop and pack a shoebox for a boy or girl. Age categories include 2-4, 5-9, 10-14. During National Collection Week (November 16-23, 2020) drop off your packed shoebox at a local drop-off location. The shoebox is then sent off to a Samaritan's Purse OCC processing center where they are prepared for overseas shipment. Our local drop-off locations are Mecklenburg Baptist Church - Boydton, Cornerstone Baptist Church- Chase City, Lacrosse Baptist Church. Drop off times can be found online at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations
If you prefer individually to shop online, there is an opportunity for you pack shoeboxes to share the Gospel with children without shopping in stores. Build a shoebox online at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/?utm_source=buildonline&utm_medium=direct&ver=1.2
If any individual or group wants to participate or need more information, please contact Chrystal Winn, Southside Area Coordinator at 434-738-8076.