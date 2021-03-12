Cornhole Benefit for Phillip Kallam

South Hill resident Phillip Kallam suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in an automobile accident on December 30th and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta Georgia. His wife Nikki has been his constant companion through his recovery and been separated from her children and family. The expenses beyond what insurance will cover are astronomical and the Southside Cornhole Community is asking you to help raise funds to defray a portion of the financial burden this young family is accruing.
A benefit cornhole tournament will be held Sunday, March 14th at “Gary’s Place” 755 Matthew’s Chapel Road, Lawrenceville, VA. Doors open at 11:00 AM and bags will fly at noon. The first Tournament will consist of a $25 entry blind draw with 70% paid out as prize money. Subsequent tournaments will be $10 blind draws with 80% payout. All proceeds will benefit the Kallam Family.