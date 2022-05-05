Big Lake Flea Market this Saturday!

Over 50 spaces are filled for this year's Big Lake Flea Market. So we are excited to have the streets filling up with Bargains Galore for the weekend! Clarksville is the place to be, with bargains all in one place.
Treat MOM to a fun day of shopping and dining right here in Clarksville
This year's vendors are representing not only the local but also surrounding areas. Stop and shop all our great stores and restaurants while you're here and you'll want to visit the variety of Flea Market Vendors selling yard sale items: anything from decorations, clothing, old toys, household items, antiques, and collectibles, there will also be crafts vendors selling anything from handmade signs, gift baskets, jewelry, wreaths and so much more, just in time for Mother's day. Great place to find the perfect gift.
Vendors will be located on the pavement (in the parallel parking spaces) along Virginia Avenue from 2nd Street to 5th Street. The road isn't closed for this event just the parking spaces.
Thus, vehicle parking will be available in the lots of Wells Fargo Bank and behind the Virginia Avenue Mall, plus on the sides streets of Downtown Clarksville. Virginia Avenue will not be closed for this event, please exercise extra caution around the vendor areas.
Get ready to hit the streets early (vendors will be ready at 8 am) and make your plans to spend a fun day in Virginia's only lakeside town. After 3 pm stick around for the Car Show and the Lake Life Live summer series Gates open at: 5 PM Band starts at: 6 PM. Virginia Ave from 3rd to 5th will be closed for the car show and evening music.