The Hope Mission SDA Church of Clarksville, under the leadership of Pastor Frederick Betts with Steven and Rhonda Odemns, came together to support the Clarksville community on Sunday morning. Hope Mission planned a Christmas gift giveaway with Christmas Dinner boxes to support members of the community that have fallen on hard times during this pandemic. The event was sponsored by the Town of Clarksville, the Clarksville Ruritans, and Glenn and Janice Edwards of Edwards Construction. Robbie Moody and Liz Grove, as well as her daughters Scarlett and Grace, of the Staunton-Meherrin NWTF stayed to help pass out turkeys that were donated by the organization.
Hope Mission has previously hosted two other free food and essentials giveaways thus far; one took place in August and another in November. The events were all held outdoors with face-masks required. Food items were donated by God’s Final Call Ministry, a non-profit organization run by Ralph and Delores Rhyne of the Three Angel’s Message Church in Danville, VA as well as by local caring members of the Clarksville Community. The latest giveaway took place on December 13, from 12 noon to 2p.m. at the Clarksville Community Center.
In addition to these events, Hope Mission has been operating a mobile emergency food pantry, disaster relief assistance, holiday gift giveaway, and youth and adult mentoring programs. Plans are underway to resume Hope Mission’s “Hooping It for Jesus” community outreach event whenever safe to do so. Hope Mission also thanked their sister churches Emanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church, South Boston, Virginia and Three Angels Message Seventh Day Adventist Church, Danville, Virginia, and district pastor, Glen Allen for coming out and volunteering their time to assist with the food giveaways.