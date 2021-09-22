Taking pride in our community; Operation CleanUp Day slated for Saturday

The South Hill Revitalization Committee will kick off Operation Clean Up Day on Saturday, September 25. The event will take place on the Centennial Park Upper Field from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration and sign in will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Operation Clean Up serves as a great way for citizens, businesses, schools, and civic groups to give back to the community by contributing to the overall beautification of the town.
Volunteers should plan to wear closed-toe shoes, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. The SHRC will provide gloves, picker uppers, trash bags, and safety vests, as well as water and hand sanitizer. Please plan to use the “buddy system” and work in teams of two or more to maximize safety.
Any group, organization, or individual interested in participating please contact Committee President, Jami Snead at 434-774-5540 or Committee Vice President, Kim King at 434-774-5866.