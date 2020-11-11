Marine Corps bear takes first place in virtual race

The Lake Country Detachment #1085 Marine Corps League hosted the 8th Annual 5K Walk/Run to benefit their memorial scholarship fund. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Corps had to do things a bit differently this year. They held a virtual run with uniformed teddy bears representing each branch of the military; the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air force, and Coast Guard.
The bears moved based on the donations received. Each dollar moved the bears that many steps forward in the race. On Saturday, October 24, the organization closed the race with the Marine Corps bear coming out as the victor. The Navy and Army bears came up in a close second and third place with the Air Force placing fourth and the Coast Guard placing fifth.
The Marine Corps League extends a special thank you to their loyal sponsors; the Newbern Foundation in Roanoke Rapids, NC and In Touch Therapy of South Hill. Event coordinator, Lynn Cisar, says that she was “overwhelmed by the level of support from the community”.
The Lake Country Detachment #1085 welcomes members of every branch of service. They meet monthly, the first Monday of each month at the Moose Lodge in South Hill. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. meeting time. The organization is a proud supporter of a memorial scholarship, the Toys for Tots campaign, a Color Guard service, and this wonderful community. For more information contact Lynn Cisar 434-636-4438.