SSRS Volunteers continue annual fundraisers despite stormy weather

The Southside Rescue Squad fought through the wind and rain to continue their annual bucket drive and Turkey Breast/Boston Butt Sale on Saturday, May 29.
Volunteers were out from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at West Danville Street near Rent-E-Quip, West Atlantic Street near the VDOT facility, North Mecklenburg Avenue near the SOVA office building, East Atlantic Street near Farrar Realty, and at the Walmart entrance.
“We would like to thank our community for all the support that was given today and EVERYDAY! We couldn’t, and wouldn’t want to do this job without the great support from everybody.”
Should you want to join the SSRS team call 434-447-5038, or stop by the station to fill out an application. The building is located at 810 W Atlantic Street in South Hill and with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, visitors are welcome to stop by for a walk-thru.
“You won’t be disappointed in joining our family and getting the since of accomplishment only an EMS provider can get when making a difference in a life. We start memberships at 16 years old and have multiple memberships to suit the needs of individuals.”