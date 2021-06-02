“Calendar Girls” in search of crew as well as cast

When eight women and four men are chosen to play roles in “Calendar Girls” June 6 at 2:30 and June 7 at 7:00 for the September 9 opening, the recruiting will not stop. Producer Maureen Bellissimo needs volunteers to fill the huge number of backstage jobs to get the show on the road.
Have you ever considered helping the Clarksville Community Players pull off one of their extravaganzas? How do we need you? Let me count the ways. (In order of time required.)
- We need ticket sellers. Here’s a job that doesn’t take much time. Choose your shift during box office hours in the week or 10 days before the play opens. If it’s your first experience with the computer program CCP uses, you will be trained.
- Ushers. What a cushy job! All you have to do is put on your Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes and hightail it to the Fine Arts Center before the doors open to the public. Then you grab some playbills, make sure you have a reasonable knowledge of seat locations and put on a welcoming smile, and you’re all set. Unless there is a rowdy playgoer you have to escort out of the theatre, which I don’t think has happened in the last 49 years, you can sit back and enjoy the play, open the lobby doors during intermission and at the end of the show. You’re finished and what a great job you have done.
- Another great job, like I have, is figuring out how to let the people out there in Clarksville-land know CCP is doing something of which they should be aware. Maybe it is a piece for our wonderful local newspapers! It might even be putting up a poster somewhere or helping with a mailing. Rope in a few friends to help with publicity and it won’t take you much time at all.
- Creating the playbill will take more time, but will be quite satisfying. You will need to gather the information, including all the copyright legal stuff; organize and edit it; and persist until everybody gives you what you need.
- If you are good working with makeup or styling hair, the job is available. You are needed at dress rehearsals and each performance. It doesn’t require much time and can be worked in after your day job.
- Now-- we have to talk about time commitment. Take set construction. Using the director’s ideas and coming up with some new ones, the set designer and builders get to do their job. First order of business is finding willing people who are good with all the tools of the trade. Then the building begins and hammering is heard throughout the land. Once the set is built, it has to be decorated. At this point, the painters and decorators take over.”A picture would look good on this wall.” “ A piece of carpet is needed there.” Let the creative juices flow!
- “Props,” short for properties, is really a two-part job and you aren’t required to do both parts. The first part is a search for all the “things” required on stage. Maybe it is something as simple as a pipe a character, resplendent in his smoking jacket, carries on stage. Or perhaps it is something more challenging to find like an antique chest which holds secrets unearthed in the second act. Whatever is needed, it’s there in the props list. The second part of the job requires coming to rehearsals to work as soon as requested by the stage manager. If you have ever been on stage and reached for something that wasn’t there, then you know how important the stagehands are who make sure the props are where they are supposed to be when they are supposed to be. It would not do for the pipe of the character killed off in the first act to still be on stage in the second.
- The director will meet with the more technically secure volunteers to develop the plan detailing when the lights go on, where the lights go on, and when they go off. Working the switches and dimmers and other gizmos, the lighting folks will then be expected to follow said plan, never leaving the actors in the dark. Same with sound. There is a plan. It does not include ringing the telephone before the actor picks up the phone or flushing the commode after the actor is back on stage.
- Costumes. The person in charge of costumes will have been in conversation with the director even before auditions are held and in time will need more help to keep things in order. Does the costume room with its gazillion garments hold the very ones needed for the period of the play and are they the right size? Some costumes may have to be ordered; some have to be altered or made from scratch. Maintenance of the costumes is required during the run of the play when buttons pop, hems droop, or unspeakable malfunctions surprise, hopefully not on stage.
Now that you know how much time you will need to commit to this volunteer effort, did anything jump out and grab you? If so, there are two ways you can sign up. Be at the auditions for “Calendar Girls” either June 6 or 7 and see Producer Maureen or call the theatre at 434-374-0058 and give the friendly answering machine your name and number. We need you!