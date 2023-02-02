Virginia State Parks Trail Quest: Adventure Await

Are you looking for an adventure in Virginia’s great outdoors? Why not accept the Virginia State Parks Trail Quest challenge? On your way to earning recognition as a Master Hiker, you’ll enjoy incredible natural beauty while you explore Virginia State Parks. To start your Trail Quest, sign up on the Virginia State Parks website and then start visiting Virginia’s 41 state parks. After you visit each park, you log your trip on a simple online form and earn beautiful enamel pins starting with your first visit. You earn a new pin after visiting 1, 5, 10, 20, parks and a final pin when you have visited all the parks. You can do this individually or in groups or families. There is no time limit or particular order. Each park offers unique trails, plants, animals, and events. No experience is necessary, and parks have hikes and walks for all ability levels.
Virginia Master Naturalist volunteers work closely with Virginia State Parks, a sponsor of the naturalist program. The Southern Piedmont Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists has members volunteering at Occoneechee, Staunton River, and Staunton River Battlefield State Parks, so you can begin Trail Quest right here in Southside Virginia. If you need help getting started, the chapter will match you with a Southern Piedmont Master Naturalist who will provide a guided hike to get you started. This is a free program, open to everyone. Contact the chapter by emailing southside.naturalists@gmail.com.
Southern Piedmont Master Naturalist Terri Mewborn began her Trail Quest as a New Year’s resolution in 2021. She explored parks across the state with her dog, Lula. Asked which park was her favorite, she said, “That’s a hard question because each time I visited a park, it became my new favorite. They are all so beautiful. However, Occoneechee State Park is special for me because it’s only minutes from my home, and I spend a lot of time hiking and volunteering there. Our Southern Piedmont Master Naturalist chapter would love to introduce walkers and hikers to the Virginia State Parks Trail Quest adventure, and guided hikes with a Master Naturalist are a fun way to get started.”