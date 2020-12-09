Lights for Hope display opening December 11

Lights for Hope, a festive drive-thru Christmas lights display, opens Friday, December 11 at the Halifax County Fairgrounds.
The Halifax County Cancer Association and Halifax County Heritage and Antique Machinery Festival group members and others have been working together over the past couple of months with a plan to help spread a little Christmas joy this holiday season.
Lights for Hope is scheduled for two consecutive weekends in December: Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12; and Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm each evening at the Halifax County Fairgrounds.
The community and all surrounding area communities are invited to come out and enjoy driving through the festive lights display created by numerous organizations and individuals while remaining inside the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. A $5.00 per vehicle donation, or whatever amount can be afforded, will be appreciated.
All proceeds will benefit the Halifax County Cancer Association and will be used to assist Halifax County cancer patients.
Display spaces are still available for local clubs, civic organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals. For more information, call 434-349-3349, 434-476-2714, or 434-572-6879. Decorating is underway now.
2020 has been a very difficult, disappointing and challenging year for everyone. The effects of Covid-19 have not only been felt world-wide and throughout the nation, but in our local community as well. The Halifax County Cancer Association has also felt the effects since a number of its fundraising activities have been cancelled or scaled- down due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, local cancer patients still need the assistance of the Halifax County Cancer Association.
The Halifax County Cancer Association relies on fundraisers to continue to provide cancer patients with gas vouchers, food cards, medical supplies, and assistance with medical bills. This year alone, over 180 local cancer patients have received valuable and much needed assistance despite the pandemic.
Let’s come together as a community to make Lights for Hope a beautiful sight to behold and help the Halifax County Cancer Association continue to assist local cancer patients. You can help by decorating a display space, assisting organizers with decorating the Fairgrounds, and by bringing your family out for a real Christmas treat. And if all is going well at the North Pole, Santa may come down for a visit and wave to all good little boys and girls.