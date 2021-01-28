The Virginia Municipal League (VML) invites all eligible* Virginia 7th Graders to join its “If I Were Mayor” essay contest. Regional winners selected from around the state will each receive a $150 cash prize and plaque. One statewide winner chosen from the regional winners will receive a $250 cash prize and plaque. The runner-up from the region that receives the statewide award will become that region’s winner. Winning essays will be featured in the May issue of VML’s magazine Virginia Town & City. *See first bullet under “Rules & Regulations” below for eligibility requirements.
2021 Essay Contest: What I’ve Learned:
It has been a challenging year for students. Whether you did in-person learning, virtual learning, or some combination, you have had to deal with issues that your parents, teachers, and local government officials could not have imagined. But by staying committed to your studies and working with your parents and teachers to overcome the issues, you have been a big part of the solution. Well done! The Virginia Municipal League believes that you probably have a few ideas about what worked – what did not work – this past year and we want to hear them.
Imagine that you decide to run for mayor or community leader of your locality (city, town, or county). You are invited to give a short speech (400 – 1000 words) titled “What I’ve Learned” to a group of teachers, school administrators, and parents who want to know the following things:
Something you have experienced or done as a student this past year that you think worked well.
Something that did not work well for you as a student.
If you are elected, what would you ask everyone to do so that the thing that worked well for you (#1) could help more people and the thing that didn’t work (#2) could be better?
Let us know what you’ve learned!
How to enter:
All entries must be received by end of day on Monday, February 22. There are two ways to submit your entry:
1. Fill out and submit our online form available here >
You can do this yourself or you can have your teacher or someone else help you.
At the top of the form you will need to provide your full name, the name and location of your school, and your teacher’s full name and email address. Copy and paste your essay into the “Essay” box in the form.
After VML receives your entry, your teacher will get a confirmation email.
OR
2. Mail your essay with a filled-out paper entry form (see below) attached to:
VML, Attn: 7th Grade Essay Contest P.O. Box 12164 Richmond, VA 23241
Rules & Regulations:
The contest is open to all Virginia students from VML member municipalities enrolled in the 7th Grade during the 2020-2021 school year.
If you are not sure if you live or go to school in a member municipality, check the current VML Local Government List.
All essays should be typed. Handwritten essays must be legible to be eligible for review.
Only one essay may be submitted per student.
Entries will be judged based on content and style.
Essays must be submitted by the end of the day on Monday, February 22. Winners will be notified in March. VML will present the awards to the winners at one of their local council or school board meetings (subject to restrictions on gatherings).
VML retains the right to publish essays along with the names of each student.
About VML’s “If I Were Mayor” Essay Contest
The annual “If I were Mayor Contest” invites seventh graders from throughout Virginia to submit essays describing what they would do if they were mayor of their hometown. The essay contest is a key component of VML’s civic education programming, which seeks to teach schoolchildren and adults how local government works and how they can become involved in making their communities better places to live, work and play.
For more information, contact Rob Bullington at rbullington@vml.org.