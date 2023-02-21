The Historical Highway Marker Committee of the former East End High School (EEHS) has accomplished its mission. A historical highway marker, in recognition of the historically Black school, has been installed, dedicated and is now visible to the public. The marker stands at the intersection of Dockery Road and Highways #1/58, South Hill, Virginia.
As well as accomplishing the installation of the marker, the committee was able to financially support the following community organizations: The Southside Rescue Squad, Capt. Gavin Gwaltney; RT Arnold Library, Gloria Taylor; EEHS Alumni, Lorene Smith Johnson; Southside Youth Development Foundation, Inc., William Crenshaw; We Care LLC, Inc. ‘Before and After School’ Program, Kevin White; Historical Black Schools of Mecklenburg County, Va. Inc. (HBSMC), Glanzy Spain; KLM Scholarship Foundation, Inc., Kimberly Martin; and the Colonial Theater, Karen Terry and Lauren Epps. The committee would like to thank all of the alumni, friends and supporters for their assistance in the completion of its mission. EEHS updates may still be found at its website: https://www.eehs5369.com
The committee now solicits your continued support of EEHS through HBSMC. Their mission is to collect, assemble and preserve artifacts and memorabilia from the four former Historically Black Schools of Mecklenburg County, Virginia: the Thyne Institute, Mecklenburg Training School, West End High School and East End High School. Please feel free to send a tax-deductible financial donation or pledge to: HBSMC, PO Box 263, Chase City, Va. 23924. More information is available at the HBSMC website: https://www.hbsmeckco.org.