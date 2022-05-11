Former Chase City council member celebrates 100th birthday

CHASE CITY—Dorothy Lipsitz Robinson, a long time Chase City native and former Town Council woman, celebrated her 100th birthday this April. Born April 21, 1992 to parents Jeannette and Dave Lipsitz, she has seen her fair share of Chase City history.
Before her birth, her grandfather Louis Lipsitz established the Chase City Department Store. During World War I, her grandmother Sarah Lipsitz ran the store while her grandfather and their sons were away.
Dorothy graduated from Chase City High School in 1938 before leaving her hometown to pursue an education from Goucher College, which was then located in Baltimore, but is now in Towson Maryland. She attended Goucher while it was still a women’s college.
After graduating college in 1942, she continued to work in Baltimore. She met her future husband, George Robinson, while in Baltimore. The couple was married in 1946, and had two children before deciding to move back to Chase City in 1952. The couple had their third child after moving back to Chase City.
They began working at Dorothy’s family business, the Chase City Department Store. The two maintained the family business, before ultimately retiring and closing the store in 1980.
After retiring, Dorothy decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and ran for the Chase City Town Council; she was elected in 1984 for her first four-year term. She was then re-elected in 1988 and served a total of eight years on the Council before announcing she wouldn’t run for re-election in 1992.
Robinson reportedly loved working with Former Mayor Charles Duckworth during this time. She served on numerous committees while in office including the Airport, Library, Cemetery, Water and Sewer, and Commerce committees.
While serving on the Council, Dorothy was an active member of the American Red Cross Mecklenburg County Chapter Board of Directors, the Friends of the Library, the Butler Memorial Library, the Southside Regional Library, MacCallum More Museum & Gardens, the Chase City Little Theater, the Fortnightly Club and so many other community organizations.
The Mecklenburg Sun reported upon her retirement in 1992, that Robinson was instrumental in, “attract[ing] new industry to the town through the industrial park and reviving the downtown area.”
Dorothy and her husband George both were avid fundraisers for the Butler Memorial Library. Dorothy actually served as President of the Friends of the Library and George as the Treasurer.
She also served as the Fortnightly Club president for a few terms, and was named a ‘Life Member’ for her dedication to the organization.
“When Longwood College—which is now Longwood University— saw their first women president which I think was in 1998, [Dorothy] actually represented Goucher at the inauguration of the new president. She did the procession and everything because she lived fairly close to Farmville,” Harriet Robinson, one of Dorothy’s three daughters, shared.
This year, Dorothy was honored by her alma mater Goucher College, which elected her as 2022’s Elizabeth Statuta Baker ’70 Public Service Award winner. This award is bestowed to Goucher alumnae/i who demonstrate outstanding commitment and leadership in public service. Harriet says that she submitted her mother for the award on a whim and was shocked when they received the call that Dorothy was this year’s recipient.
“Robinson worked for decades as a town councilmember, a Red Cross and Friends of the Library volunteer, a tutor, and a tour guide, among other pursuits. Over many years, she had a steady, pronounced, and long-lasting impact on her community,” Dorothy’s award states.
Dorothy was also recognized by the Town of Chase City this Monday at the May Town Council Meeting. She was given a proclamation, a bouquet, and a key to the city by current mayor Alden Fahringer.
On her birthday, the family threw a dinner party for all the family and some close friends from Chase City. Dorothy was reportedly very happy with the celebration.
We hope to see Dorothy again next year for her 101st birthday, and thank her for all the work, time, dedication, and service she has brought to our community.