Boydton Library hosts Teetotalers & Moonshine exhibit

The Teetotalers & Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia, Distilled Exhibit will be on display at the Boydton Public Library, 1294 Jefferson Street. Boydton, VA from 11/8/2021 - 12/11/2021. Please call 434-738-6580 for more information.
Teetotalers & Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia, Distilled is a traveling exhibit from the Library of Virginia. It tells the story of Virginia Prohibition. It address the important and long-lasting effects of prohibition on the commonwealth. It is supported in part by the VA Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, National Alcoholic Beverage Control Assoc., and The VA Distillers Assoc.