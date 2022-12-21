Community mourns loss of Brodnax police chief

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 39F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.