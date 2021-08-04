Clarksville Catfish Crawl debut August 26

The Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce board of directors is excited to host a whole new event this year. Buggs Island/Kerr Lake is home to the world's largest Blue Catfish back in June of 2011 weighing 143 pounds! The Clarksville Chamber board discussed highlighting this and art so we started earlier this year seeking a mascot for an art crawl idea. This contest was open to the public and the winner won $500 which was sponsored by Karin Kuhn of Coldwell Banker Advantage. Once our mascot was chosen we had a contest to name him and the winner won $250 sponsored by the Galleria, and the winning name was.Clark and then had a life-size mascot made as well.
After that was settled we sought artists out whose talent could include pottery, metal or woodwork, paintings, digital design, jewelry, photography.and so on, and businesses who would sponsor an artist to be displayed at their business or accessible location. We have 24 artists and 24 businesses who are participating in the Catfish Art Crawl which will debut starting August 6th through September 5th. An art crawl map will be available to the public for them to find all the creative Catfish masterpieces. You will also get to vote for your favorite and if you love it, you can opt to buy it if the artist is selling their piece, but it will need to stay in their window until Sept 5th. September 4th, winners will be announced. Also available is our Bobber Drop 50/50 Raffle, purchase a number for $5 and on Sept 4th we will be dropping the bobbers from a helicopter between the two bridges and Clark will be bobbing for a bobber with a net and the bobber caught will win half of the proceeds this event is at 11 am, so come watch it all unfold.
Once you have done the Catfish Crawl be sure to get a jersey:
- Men's Jerseys available in Green & Blue $30
- Ladies Jerseys in Blue only $25
- We also have Catfish Pins available for $5
Keep a lookout for Clark and all the updates via our Facebook event page or clarksvilleva.com. Board (Catfish Committee) Patricia Charles, Clark (Scott Burgess), Karin Kuhn & Linda Davenport.