Back at Home

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team will return home on Friday night to battle with another very good team in Amherst.
The Lancers are off to a 4-0 start to the campaign after topping Jefferson Forest 25-14 this past Friday night.
Amherst opened the season with a 40-25 win over George Washington-Danville before topping Blacksburg 63-14 and Liberty (Bedford), 49-8.
The Phoenix meanwhile fell to 1-4 on the season after falling 56-0 on Friday to a good Weddington (NC) squad which came in ranked eighth in the North Carolina 4A state poll. The victory improved the Warriors to 4-1 on the season.
As I mentioned last week in my column, I think better and brighter days are ahead for the Phoenix.
Friday night will certainly provide another big test for the young Mecklenburg County team but the final four games should present more opportunities for success.
The Brunswick Bulldogs meanwhile got their Tri-Rivers District campaign off to a great start by shutting out Surry HS 39-0 on the road.
The win improved Brunswick to 2-3 on the campaign.
Brunswick will look to keep the momentum going when they welcome Windsor HS to Lawrenceville on Friday night for homecoming.
The Brunswick Academy varsity football team meanwhile dropped its first game of the season after falling 58-14 to Covenant on Saturday. The loss dropped the Vikings to 5-1 on the campaign. BA will look to rebound when they travel to Broadwater Academy on Saturday.
Weekend High-School Football Scores
Weddington 56
Mecklenburg 0
Brunswick 39
Surry 0
Martinsville 27
Halifax 17
Lunenburg 53
Randolph-Henry 14
Kenston Forest 47
Greenbrier Christian 15
Southampton 45
Amelia 6
Covenant 58
Brunswick Academy 14