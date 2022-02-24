Powerhouse provides quality hair services to the Chase City community

Barber shops and hair salons were hit hard on March 23 when then Governor Ralph Northam closed several “non-essential” businesses in response to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-essential businesses were ordered to remain closed through May 14, 2020. Businesses were allowed to reopen on May 15, but were ordered to adhere to certain capacity limits to continue fighting the spread of COVID.
Salons and barber shops were able to open back up, but had to operate with appointments only and adhere to social distancing and Virginia’s mask mandate.
Powerhouse Grooming Lounge’s owner, Derrick Smith, shared that the pandemic drastically affected his business. Nowadays, the shop has reopened and continues to operate through appointments as they are easier for both clients and the barbers, but also gladly takes walk-ins.
Smith opened the shop in January 2018, and recently celebrated the business’s fourth anniversary. Smith used to operate a shop next door, but moved into the new location at 131 N. Main Street shortly before opening.
“Most people that come here are outside of the area. They Google for a barber shop and then we pop up,” Smith shared. He stated that the best way to contact Powerhouse Grooming Lounge for any questions or concerns is by calling them directly at (434) 262-3419. For hours of operation, clients can also turn to their website at https://powerhouse-grooming-lounge.business.site/.
Powerhouse Grooming Lounge also has an Instagram—powerhousegroominglounge—where they showcase examples of their detailed work.
The shop offers haircuts, shaving, and airbrushing enhancements as well as a hot towel service. Additionally, Smith sells products such as hair oils and hair case essentials like brushes and combs.
“We’ll be getting our brand name t-shirts and hats soon,” he stated.
Powerhouse Grooming Lounge also offers a few services for women thanks to their beautician Alanda. She offers hair cuts and styling, eyebrows, and waxing.
Smith looks forward to continuing to grow, expand, and upgrade the shop. He also wants to eventually bring on more barbers who have the drive, ambition, and passion to work at Powerhouse. Currently, there are only two barbers: Derrick and his intern-barber Dimitri.
As stated on their Instagram page, “The vibe here is always authentic!”
Powerhouse also strives to, “reach out to the youth to provide guidance and encouragement for prosperity in all their future endeavors.”
Powerhouse’s current hours are M: 9a.m. to 5p.m., Tu: 7:30a.m. to 4:30p.m., W: 7:30a.m. to 4:30p.m., Th: 7:30a.m. to 4:30p.m., F: 7:30a.m. to 4:30p.m., Sa: 7:30a.m. to 4:30p.m., and Su: 9a.m. to 1p.m.