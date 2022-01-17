Garden Journaling – Reflecting back

If you are like me, winter is the time to sit back and enjoy being inside where it is warm. If you are a gardener or want to try your hand at gardening, this is the best time of the year to plan for the upcoming season. I like to reminisce and think about what worked or maybe what didn’t work. Which plants were moisture needy? Where was I lacking color? Which were simply too floppy? Should I have planted more fall color? And of course, which plants were taking up too much valuable real estate, but were not worth the effort?
There are several ways to reflect back. I keep a journal of what I bought, where I bought it and where I actually planted it. I also have a column for notes that I take later during the year. Sometimes I also save the plant tag but most times I forget where I put it. This journal definitely comes in handy, especially when the plant seems to perform really well. That’s when it is time to buy several more or prepare for divisions. I also use the journal to record other important dates, such as sightings of our first and last hummingbird, when the Monarch butterflies show up and the date of the first frost. Knowing the first frost is very important if you have tender plants which should be brought in well before that date. I also record any pest problems so I can determine if there is a trend.
For almost twenty years, I have also been recording which plants are blooming in my garden on the first of each month in the season. I look forward to walking around and taking inventory. It’s a good way to determine which months you are lacking color. Not only can you achieve color with flowers, but you can also achieve color with plant leaves. In fact, many plants are grown just for the leaf color or bark color.
One of my favorite things to do on a cold, dreary winter day is to make a cup of tea, get out the plant catalogs and look for plants that call to me. Maybe something I overlooked in the past will jump out this year. If I find something, the next step is usually to go online and research the plant a little more to make sure it will be a good choice for our Zone 7 and clay type soils.
Another popular method is to take pictures or videos so that you can pull them up and review how the garden looked in June versus July. This may show me, that in hindsight, I had too much yellow in one area and maybe some pink mixed in would be a good idea. Or maybe I should add some purple or burgundy for a definite color wheel contrast. A gardening buddy of mine draws her garden on paper with crayons. Either way, a method to look back and analyze the garden will ultimately help with next year’s success.
So, as you reflect back and start planning for next year’s flower and perennial beds, enjoy the venture of learning more about what did well and what you may want to try new, or different.