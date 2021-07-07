Buggs Island Baby and Children’s Clothing/East Coast Embroidery celebrated its one year anniversary June 29 with its ceremonial ribbon cutting. Buggs Island Baby was unable to celebrate its opening last year with a ribbon cutting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re glad to see that Erica and Nick Romano have been well-received by the town of Clarksville. The couple got their start back in 2018, after they moved to Clarksville. They began operating under the name East Coast Embroidery and sold out of their house for a few years until they got the shop located at 331 Virginia Avenue.
Erica Romano always dreamed of owning a children’s clothing store; they began going by Buggs Island Baby to highlight the children’s clothing as, “no one realized we were selling children’s clothing, too.”
The store always has a festive display in the window and frequently announces sales via their Facebook page at Buggs Island Baby and Children’s Clothing. Make sure to peruse their page every week for the hot new styles!
The shop is open from 10a.m. to 5p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They also have an online catalogue at eastcoastembroidery.shop. Give them a call at (434) 777-3312 or shoot them an email at buggsislandbaby@gmail.com for any questions.