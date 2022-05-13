Lakefest car show given a new name and location

In 2019, The Lakefest Antique Auto Show celebrated its 25th anniversary. However, in 2020 the pandemic hit and Lakefest was canceled for the year.
For many years, Century 21 on the Lake has helped the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber organize the Antique Auto Show attraction. Since Century 21 merged with Coldwell Banker Advantage, we needed to find a new host. The Clarksville Regional Museum stepped in and organized the show as well as hosted it on their lawn on 8th Street in 2021.
This year, the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber is bringing the Lakefest Antique Auto Show under a new name: the Lakefest Classic Car Show.
Chamber Director Sheila Cukendall noted, “The pandemic has changed a lot of things for us, and we are updating the name and location this year…it will be held in the parking lot of TouchstoneBank at 701 Virginia Avenue. We are thrilled to have Bob Murphy available that morning to help with placements. Each vehicle will receive a dash plaque for their entry.”
Enter your classic automobiles now by filling out an application. Entry will be $10 for now, and $20 the day of the show.
Registration is also offered online at https://clarksvilleva.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/10619. You can also call the Chamber Office at (434) 374-2436.