Benchmark Community Bank honored by Town of Kenbridge

The Town of Kenbridge issued a resolution of congratulations to Benchmark Community Bank in honor of the bank’s fiftieth anniversary. The resolution was presented on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Town Council’s regular monthly meeting.
Presented by Mayor Ken Blackburn (center right) to President/CEO Jay Stafford (right), with former President/CEO Mike Walker (left) and former Senior Vice President Janice Pernell Martin (center left), the resolution commemorates the Kenbridge-based banking institution for being a source of stability for the Town of Kenbridge, its citizens, and the citizens of Lunenburg County, as well as those of neighboring towns and counties.
Benchmark Community Bank opened for business on September 8, 1971, as The Lunenburg County Bank in a modular unit located on Broad Street in downtown Kenbridge. The headquarters moved to its current location at 100 S. Broad Street in 1974 and the modular unit was relocated to nearby Victoria where it became the bank’s second location. The bank’s name was changed in 1989 to Benchmark Community Bank when it began its expansion into neighboring counties in Southside Virginia.
Today Benchmark Community Bank has 17 locations throughout central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. To learn more about Benchmark and view its fifitieth anniversary documentary video, please visit www.BCBonline.com/50th. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.