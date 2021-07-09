Chamber event draws large crowd despite last minute relocation

The Battle of the Hometown Heroes Charity Softball Game/ Picnic in the Park event brought a large crowd of spectators to Park View High School on Friday night. People filled the outskirts of the softball field and cars lined the streets to get a view of the annual firework show.
The newly introduced charity softball game between the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Southside Rescue Squad did not disappoint. The local volunteers gave their supporters a show. From the ejection of SSRS Coach Floyd Edmonds to the hula hooping skills of SHVFD Coach Jimmie Keith Crowder and Chamber President Teri Walker, there was no shortage of trash talk, jokes, and fun. Announcers Shep Moss and Gavin Honeycutt joined in on the fun providing plenty of laughs and entertainment for the crowd.
The Fire Department took home the trophy at the end of the game but the Southside Rescue Squad is already asking for a rematch.
Though the event was a success, unsafe field conditions at Parker Park lead to a last minute change of venue. A press release from the Chamber of Commerce stated, “The South Hill Chamber of Commerce wants the community to know that the show will go on. We are moving The Battle of The Hometown Heroes Charity Softball Game and the Picnic in the Park Fireworks show to Park View High School.”
According to Chamber Executive Director Shannon Lambert, Town Manager Kim Callis asked to speak to her and a member of the Chamber’s Executive Board at Parker Park on the morning of the event.
“At the meeting Mr. Callis told us that due to concerns regarding the condition of the softball field, he would not allow The Battle of The Hometown Heroes Charity Softball Game between the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southside Rescue Squad to take place at Parker Park. He did tell us that the park would be okay for the Picnic in the Park Fireworks Show. We advised him that we would be moving both events to our back up venue at Park View High School, as both events went hand in hand, and that the community was very excited to attend both,” said Lambert.
An email sent from Town Manager Kim Callis to members of Town Council stated that Director of Municipal Services C.J. Dean, Parks Supervisor Jason Houchins, and Chamber of Commerce representatives met at Parker Park that morning. “After walking, examining, and testing the footing on the softball field, we informed the Chamber that it would not be possible to safely play the Fire Dept/Rescue Squad softball game scheduled at 6 p.m. tonight.”
Callis said, “We told the Chamber we thought we could still find a way to hold the fireworks display at Parker Park. The Chamber indicated they wanted to have both the softball game and fireworks at the same location and would move them to a backup location – Park View High School. Town staff will continue to assist with the event by moving trash cans to PV and in any other way we can help.”
Photos of the field, taken just before 10 a.m. Friday morning at Parker Park, were attached to the email showing some standing water on the field.
The Rescue Squad and the Fire Department worked to prepare the Park View softball field before the big event and by the time the game started, the field was in top condition. “An hour and a half after our meeting with Mr. Callis ended, thanks to volunteers, partnering organizations, vendors and others, we had swiftly and efficiently transitioned both events to the new location,” said Lambert.
School Superintendent Paul Nichols said, “MCPS are dedicated to serving our community as well as the students. I believe that anyone would see this in the design and development of the new secondary school campus. I received a call from the South Hill Chamber leadership on Friday morning about their concern that the weather on Thursday night had caused significant disruption for the celebrity softball game and fireworks that had been planned for Parker Park, and was more than happy to work with them to prepare the softball field and facilities at Park View High School as a backup plan. We are very pleased that the weather shifted well and that everything turned out so well! I'm just sorry that my personal schedule had me out of town so that I couldn't participate.”
The volunteers even returned on Saturday morning to clean up the trash left behind by event goers. Lambert says that she, and many members of the community, hope to make the softball game an annual event and that she is working towards making that a reality.
The night closed with fireworks lighting up the sky. Cars and trucks lined Highway 58 and Plank Road behind the school to get a glimpse of the show. Despite the last minute change, the Chamber of Commerce staff, along with local business sponsorships, Mecklenburg County Public Schools, the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Southside Rescue Squad, South Hill Police Department, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, pulled off a successful event.
“We are blessed to have worked with so many people who pulled TOGETHER to help us pull off this community event. A special thank you to Mecklenburg County Public Schools for the venue, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department for handling traffic entering and leaving the event, The Shops of South Hill for offering our Hometown Hero gifts, and to the Town of South Hill for loaning us trash cans.”