British Invasion Tribute at The Colonial Center

The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band is coming to the Colonial Center on Saturday, September 11, at 7:30 p.m. This multi-talented band hails from right here in Virginia and they faithfully recreate the extraordinary British rock, pop & prog hits of the mid 1960’s and 1970’s.
Their Colonial Center performance will feature their specialty concert, “AM/FM Hits of the British Invasion Decade.” Throughout the show audience members will hear the evolution of ten years of ground-breaking music in just two hours’ time. The first hour will include AM radio hits from 1964-1966 featuring songs from great artists like The Beatles, Petula Clark, Herman’s Hermits, The Zombies & The Kinks. In the second half, the audience will be treated to music which was featured on the FM dial from 1967 and beyond. With songs by incredible artists such as Yes, The Moody Blues, David Bowie, Jethro Tull, Queen and more.
Tickets are $25 each with discounted rates available to groups of ten people or more. Call the Colonial Center’s Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill to purchase tickets. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Please note: all audience members are asked to please wear an appropriate face mask which covers their nose and mouth while attending events at the Colonial Center. Masks are highly recommended for all, regardless of vaccination status. Single-use masks will be available, free of charge, at the Will Call desk prior to the start of The English Channel’s September 11 performance.