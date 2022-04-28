Community supports Impact Mecklenburg mission

SOUTH HILL–There is broad community support for Impact Mecklenburg, a youth-oriented construction camp! More than 9 local businesses, 15 churches and 30 individuals are donating their time, money and effort to support Impact Mecklenburg, a camp coming June 27th – July 2nd.
During camp, 8 to 12 local homeowners will receive construction assistance to repair or improve their homes. The work is done by the youth participating in the camp and supervised by local volunteer construction crew chiefs. Construction materials are provided free to the homeowners. Financial support from the community has been significant, however with the rising cost of building materials additional support is appreciated.
Ryan Bartholomew of Edward Jones in South Hill explained why the three branches, two in South Hill, one in Chase City, decided to donate. “IMPACT Virginia camps coming to Mecklenburg County this summer allows for us to partner with an organization that will be making a difference in OUR local community. With three Edward Jones offices in Mecklenburg County, this is a way to ensure our donations are going directly to the local community we serve.”
“IMPACT is an amazing organization that we believe in,” says Jeremy Lynch of Edward Jones in South Hill. “It aligns with Edward Jones and our values personally to give back to the communities we serve. We are thankful and appreciate the opportunity to be a part of this.” Charley Ramsey of the Chase City branch had this to say, “Supporting faith-based programs that reach out to young people is an affirmation of our firm’s values. Kristie and I are honored to contribute to this worthy cause.”
Nicole Young, Branch Manager of Benchmark Community Bank said, “As a community bank, one of our primary focuses is to support and serve those within our community therefore we wanted to support Impact Mecklenburg for we are, ‘With You For Life!’”
Lorene Building Supply is not only excited to help support their local community but also see the next generation pouring into these communities.
“My wife, Kim and I are honored to be supporting Impact Mecklenburg. We are thrilled to witness middle and high school students from all over the state of Virginia, whom will be supporting our local community! Thankfully, Southside VA., has been a blessing to our 51-year, family-owned, local business. Kim and I strive to support the local businesses and fundraisers in our footprint. It’s with great pleasure to be given the opportunity to work alongside our future leaders, whom are volunteering their time and effort, to help better our local community!” Greg Harper, owner of Lorene Supply continues, “I plan to witness our future leaders grow and prosper as they develop a passion for making local communities a better place to live. Also, I’m eager to witness businesses and individuals, come together with a vision and purpose, so that we may continue the mission camp for many years to follow.”
Impact Mecklenburg also thanks other businesses and organizations such as B&B Consultants, Fortnightly Club, Chase City, South Hill Lions Club, and Senior Benefits Insurance Agency, and many more for their contributions to this mission camp.
“When youth participate in Impact Mission Camps, they do more than repair a home,” says Glenn Maddox, National Missions Director of the Virginia Baptist General Assembly. “They serve a family and a community and receive tools to help them continue serving when they return home. We don’t see Impact as the big game in a life of mission – it’s the pep rally that gets them excited and gives them direction for how to be on mission year-round.”
Volunteers are still needed to prepare breakfast and dinner for camp participants. For more information, please go to the Disaster Response signup at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4FA8A72BA4FCC70-impact2
Impact Mecklenburg will be a success with all the local community support. Together, Impact will change lives and a community.