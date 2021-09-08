The Clarksville Lake County Chamber of Commerce partnered with local businesses to put on the first Catfish Art Crawl this past month. Beginning August 9, tourists and locals were invited to explore the town of Clarksville using the Art Crawl map that listed locations of catfish-themed art on display. They were then invited to cast their vote for their favorite piece.
Twenty-four artists and twenty-four businesses participated in this year’s event. On Saturday, September 4, the Chamber of Commerce hosted the art crawl’s finale event where Clark the Catfish fished for a winning bobber in the Bobber Drop 50/50 Raffle. The winner—Patricia Charles—was given half the proceeds of the event.
The Chamber also announced the winners of the Art Crawl Saturday. They are as follows:
- 1st place: Teresa Swain for her art piece “Big Blue” that was displayed at the Food Lion.
- 2nd place: Traci Watson for her piece “El Peewi Gaudi” displayed at Clarksville Furniture Co.
- 3rd place: Patricia Charles for her artwork “Clark’s Gal Risa Crispie” on display at A Cross the Nations
There was also a sidewalk parade with Clark and students of the Carters Music School. Parade-goers were given a pin and walked with the band and Clark the Catfish down to the town dock to watch him pick the winning bobber.
Thank you to all of the local business sponsors and artists for your help in making this event a success! We look forward to seeing this event prosper and draw in even more talent in the coming years.
Business sponsors include Bridgewater Bar & Grill, Hite’s Clothing, The Cottage Barn, Virginia Avenue Mall, Town Hall, Buggs Island Baby, East Coast Embroidery, The Selah Center, United Country Virginia Realty, Doodlebug’s, Clarksville Furniture Co., The Delicate Flower B&B, Cooper’s Landing, Benchmark Community Bank, A Cross the Nations, Food Lion, Sarah Hall/Coldwell Banker, Karin Kuhn/Coldwell Banker, Wild Blue Travel, Red Oak Excavating, Harrell’s Waterproofing, Galleria On the Lake, McDonald’s, and the Clarksville Chamber.
This year’s talented artists include Robert Ah, Shelby Talbott, Sarah Bolduc, Kimberly Ferguson, Barbara Martin, Traci Watson, Carolyn Ferguson, Nick & Erica Romano, Tirzah Jancart, Andrea Burke, Kathleen Forrester Franklin c/o Susan Hundley, Lillian Grace Sharpe, Patricia Charles, Teresa Swain, Steve Leach, Helen Massengill, Jennifer Carter, Greg Harrell, Pam Harrell, Linda Watkins, Mike Buzzell, and Raine Jancart.