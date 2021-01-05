Chase City parents welcome first 2021 baby at VCU CMH

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year on January 1, 2021, at 8:48 p.m. Darrell Brown, Jr., MD, delivered the baby girl, who came in at 18.5 inches long and weighed six pounds, eight ounces. Parents Shelby Scott and James Bullock of Chase City named their bundle of joy Vada Noelle Scott-Bullock. They received a gift bag from the hospital with clothes and supplies to get them started.
“I’ve never had such a good experience in the hospital,” Ms. Scott said. “Everyone was so nice I didn’t want to leave.”