The Clarksville Chamber’s 2022 motto was “Blossom with us.” The Chamber indeed bloomed with a record membership of 254 members—38 of which were brand new members!
The Chamber’s dinner and awards were held Thursday, December 8. Their motto going into 2023 is, “Let’s shine on!”
Clarksville’s Citizen of the year was given posthumously to AB Brahmbbatt who passed in September of this year. Andy Sattar and Mary Willis accepted the award on his behalf.
The Evelyn Hurst Volunteer(s) of the Year were Janice & Scott Ciphers.
Business of the Year went to Buggs Island Brewing.
Loretta Harris was bestowed the Kathleen Walker Lifetime Achievement award this year.
Clarksville’s Shining Star was awarded posthumously to Linda Davenport Morton who passed in February.
The 2023 Chamber Board of Directors are: Sheila Cuykendall—Executive Director; Gabe Wood of Equity Resources; Erica Romano—Assistant to the Executive Board from Buggs Island Baby/East Coast Embroidery; Aundrea Smiley of Valor & Grace Literacy Cove; Christy Arundale—Secretary; Jennifer Garrett of Mecklenburg County’s YMCA; Karen Whitten—Treasurer from Touchstone Bank; Sherry Shriver of Benchmark Community Bank; Bruce Woerner—Town Mayor; Jeff Jones—Town Manager; Karin Kuhn—Vice President from Karin Kuhn Realtor/Coldwell Banker; Jennifer Williamson of Berry Hill Irrigation; Matijn Broeders of The Sunnyside Sister's B&B; Alyssa Rogers of Rogers Heating & Cooling; Michele Parrott of Microsoft; and Patricia Charles—President from The Delicate Flower B & B/Sugar it Up.