SOUTH HILL– On Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. there will be a performance by “KIDS IN AMERICA – The Totally 80s Tribute Band” at the Colonial Center in South Hill. KIDS IN AMERICA is based in Charlotte, NC, but they tour nationally with their show which covers the biggest hits and artists of the iconic 1980s, including Madonna, Michael Jackson, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, Prince, Cyndi Lauper, The Cure, Whitney Houston, Blondie, Pat Benatar, The Cars, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi, Tiffany, Boy George, Van Halen, and much more! Big hair, colorful spandex, and whole lot of glitter and glam make a KIDS IN AMERICA show a treat for the eyes and ears. Gather your friends and family and get ready to be transported back in time to the glorious 1980s!
This performance has been sponsored by the Town of South Hill. Tickets are $25 each. To purchase tickets or for more information about Kids in America and the Colonial Center’s 2022 season, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to ask about discounted group rates on tickets available to parties of ten people or more.
Please note: until further notice, masks, while not required, are highly recommended for all event attendees. Single-use masks will be available, free of charge, at the Will Call desk during events.