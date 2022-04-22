Mecklenburg ‘Imagination Library’ receives award from Microsoft

The Imagination Library of Western Mecklenburg County (ILWMC) recently received an award from the Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund to support their affiliation with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The award will be used to provide books each month to children (ages 0 to 5 years) at no charge to the family.
Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s award-winning Imagination Library program has sent age-appropriate, high-quality books to children from birth to age five. Initially serving the children of Parton’s hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, the program has spread across the United States, into Canada, and overseas. More than 160 million books have been delivered to children participating in the program. The Imagination Library of Western Mecklenburg County became an Imagination Library affiliate in early 2021, partnering with the Mecklenburg County Public Library Foundation. Over the last year this affiliate organization has worked with Clarksville and Chase City Elementary Schools, civic organizations, and local churches to register over 300 children for the Imagination Library program and who are now receiving books each month.
This award will allow the local affiliate to continue to register all eligible children for the Imagination Library program with the goal of increasing literacy and learning in Clarksville and Chase City Elementary Schools. In addition, the award will allow the continuation of efforts to raise awareness of the importance of literacy in the local community. Literacy rates among children have suffered due to learning loss among children during the COVID pandemic.
The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund, created and managed by Microsoft’s Datacenter Community Development team, is designed to support community-led and prioritized projects, increase collaboration among contributors and award recipients, and develop ecosystems that help deliver common community priorities. Through this approach, Microsoft hopes to achieve long-term, systemic, and holistic outcomes in the communities in which it operates.
“Microsoft is pleased to partner with the Imagination Library of Western Mecklenburg County, Virginia, to provide books for children with the goal of improving early childhood literacy,” said Jeremy Satterfield, TechSpark Manager/Southern Virginia Community Lead for Microsoft. “Microsoft takes its role of corporate citizen very seriously and understands the importance of investing in the region to help build stronger, more resilient communities.”