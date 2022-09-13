Gardening Programs coming to Museum

The VCE Southside Master Gardener Association will hold three programs at the South Boston – Halifax County Museum on Fridays September 30, October 7 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These programs are free and open to the public but registration is requested and can be made by emailing ask@ssmgs.org or calling the Halifax Extension Office at 434-476-2147, option 0.
On September 30, Master Gardener Mark Estes, Executive Director, Halifax County Service Authority will discuss water quality. Mark says water quality generally describes the condition of the water, including chemical, physical, and biological characteristics, usually with respect to its suitability for a particular purpose such as drinking, swimming or to water a garden. Water quality is measured by several factors, such as the concentration of dissolved oxygen, bacteria levels, the amount of salt (or salinity), or the amount of material suspended in the water (turbidity). In some bodies of water, the concentration of microscopic algae and quantities of pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and other contaminants may also be measured to determine water quality. Poor water quality can pose a health risk for people. Poor water quality can also pose a health risk for ecosystems.
Linda Logan, Master Gardener, will speak about her experience with blue orchard bees. These bees are native bees, the real worker bees. Before honey bees were brought by the colonists, native bees did most of the pollinating, a job they still perform today. Linda purchased the eggs, provided the nest and watched all the activity. She will share those experiences with us.
Native Woody Plants of the Virginia Piedmont will be discussed by Jason Fisher, Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Jason will talk about native woody plants in Virginia Piedmont including identification and uses. Native plants are plants that were here before the colonists arrived. They are well adapted to our native soils and weather.
Come and join the Master Gardeners for these presentations. Call the Halifax Extension Office at 434-476-2147, option 0 or email ask@ssmga.org to make a reservation.
The museum is located at 1540 Wilborn Avenue in South Boston. Light snacks will be served and Thyme to Eat, the Master Gardener Cookbook, will be offered for sale at each session. Hope to see you there!