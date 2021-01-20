Bracey student makes President's List at Shenandoah University

Peyton Clary, of Bracey, VA is one of approximately 470 Shenandoah students to make the President's List for Fall 2020.
Students who achieved this prestigious academic recognition attained a grade point average of at least 3.90.
