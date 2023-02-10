Historical society features Bagley’s Art Exhibit

The Lunenburg County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, March 26, at 3:00 PM at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts in Farmville, where Eldridge Bagley’s paintings are currently on exhibit. Entitled “Reflections of the Heart: Eldridge Bagley - 50 Years of Painting,” the exhibit showcases Bagley’s works which recall memories of many longstanding traditions in rural Southside Virginia.
Native Lunenburg artist Eldridge Bagley will be on hand at the 3:00 meeting to talk about his work. The center is open on Sundays from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Visitors attending the meeting are invited to arrive early in order to view the paintings prior to Bagley’s talk. He will also allow time for questions from the audience about his work. Visitors may stay until closing at 5:00 for a more in-depth look at his paintings.
The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is located in downtown Farmville at 129 N. Main Street. The meeting is open to the public, so you may invite your friends to attend with you. Mark your calendar now for Sunday, March 26, for this unique opportunity to view Southside Virginia through the outstanding artistic compositions of a native son.