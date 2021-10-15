Media Studio added to Boydton Library

The Mecklenburg County Public Library is excited to announce its new Media Studio. Patrons will have access to a computer, microphones, lights, camera and green screen for video recording, multi-track audio recording, live streaming, and video conferencing. Please contact the Boydton Public Library, 1294 Jefferson Street, Boydton, VA at 434-738-6580 for more information or to schedule an appointment.