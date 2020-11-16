The Mecklenburg County Public Library is excited to announce internet hotspot devices are now available for checkout. Adults may check these out for one week. The device will allow you to connect your phone, tablet or computer to the internet. We are hoping these devices will allow for convenient internet access to meet patron’s basic needs, that they have not had before. Please visit one of our local branches located in Boydton, Chase City, Clarksville or South Hill for more information or to check one out.
Mecklenburg County Public Libraries now offering hotspots for checkout
- A release from Mecklenburg County Public Libraries
